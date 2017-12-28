U2’s Bono reveals near-death experience

Musician Bono from U2 speaks at the opening of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — U2 frontman Bono has revealed that he nearly died recently, just as the rockers were preparing to explore the subject of mortality for their Songs of Experience album.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bono admits that the ordeal gave him plenty to write about as the new album explores the theme of mortality. The singer however did not reveal specific details of his near-death experience.

“People have these extinction events in their lives; it could be psychological or it could be physical. And, yes, it was physical for me, but I think I have spared myself all that soap opera.

“Especially with this kind of celebrity obsession with the minutiae of peoples’ lives — I have got out of that. I want to speak about the issue in a way that lets people fill in the blanks of what they have been through, you know?”

Bono also shared that the incident made him focus on a broader world view of health and humanity overall.

“People have had so much worse to deal with, so that is another reason not to talk about it. You demean all the people who, you know, never made it through that or couldn’t get health care!”