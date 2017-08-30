U2 reveal an extract from their forthcoming album (VIDEO)

U2 has unveiled an extract from its new single ‘The Blackout’. — U2/Twitter pic via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — The Irish rock band has uploaded a few seconds of The Blackout, one of the tracks on their next opus Songs of Experience, which is due to be released on September 6.

In a short sequence lasting only 16 seconds, the group’s frontman Bono is visible on stage before a wildly enthusiastic crowd. The Irish band is playing The Blackout, the first single from their much awaited album, Songs of Experience, which lands September 6, reports Pitchfork.com. The online magazine adds that the next title to hit the web will be You’re the Best Thing About Me.

The full video for the The Blackout will be uploaded on Wednesday at 12pm EDT (Thursday at 12am in Malaysia), according to a recent post on the band's Facebook page.

U2’s previous album Songs of Innocence was released in 2014. — AFP-Relaxnews