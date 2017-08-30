Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

U2 reveal an extract from their forthcoming album (VIDEO)

Wednesday August 30, 2017
06:48 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Petrol prices set to rise 1 sen per litre on August 31Petrol prices set to rise 1 sen per litre on August 31

Floodwater still rising as Harvey makes second landfall in LouisianaFloodwater still rising as Harvey makes second landfall in Louisiana

Bangladesh score historic 20-run Test win over AustraliaBangladesh score historic 20-run Test win over Australia

The Edit: No FFM 29 nominees listThe Edit: No FFM 29 nominees list

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

U2 has unveiled an extract from its new single ‘The Blackout’. — U2/Twitter pic via AFP-RelaxnewsU2 has unveiled an extract from its new single ‘The Blackout’. — U2/Twitter pic via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — The Irish rock band has uploaded a few seconds of The Blackout, one of the tracks on their next opus Songs of Experience, which is due to be released on September 6.

In a short sequence lasting only 16 seconds, the group’s frontman Bono is visible on stage before a wildly enthusiastic crowd. The Irish band is playing The Blackout, the first single from their much awaited album, Songs of Experience, which lands September 6, reports Pitchfork.com. The online magazine adds that the next title to hit the web will be You’re the Best Thing About Me.

The full video for the The Blackout will be uploaded on Wednesday at 12pm EDT (Thursday at 12am in Malaysia), according to a recent post on the band's Facebook page.

U2’s previous album Songs of Innocence was released in 2014. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline