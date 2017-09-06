U2 releases new single ‘You’re the Best Thing About Me’ (VIDEO)

The sleeve image for ‘You’re the Best Thing About Me’ features a photo of The Edge’s daughter, Sian Evans, by Anton Corbijn. — Handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — U2 today released You’re the Best Thing About Me, the first single from the band’s highly anticipated album Songs of Experience.

The band announced the tracks release with a tweet that begins with one of the song’s lyrics: “I’m the kind of trouble that you enjoy.”

The track will be included on U2’s upcoming 14th studio album, Songs of Experience, which follows up their 2014 release Songs of Innocence, the two albums together inspired by a collection of poems by William Blake.

The earlier album delved into the band’s influences and experiences from the late 1970s and early 1980s, while the second volume is intended as a collection of “intimate letters to places and people close to the singer’s heart; family, friends, fans, himself.”

A sleeve image for the new single by Anton Corbijn features The Edge’s daughter, Sian Evans. The band is set to debut the track live on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tomorrow.

Release date and pre-order details for the new album are expected to be announced soon.

Listen to the You're the Best Thing About Me, and watch the lyric video here. — AFP-Relaxnews