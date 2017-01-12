U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more confirmed for Bonnaroo

Bono (centre), the Edge (left) and Adam Clayton of Irish band U2 perform during their concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, December 6, 2015, on their iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour. — Reuters picTENNESSEE, Jan 12 — Bonnaroo has announced the full line-up for this year’s festival.

Irish band U2 have been confirmed as the event’s headliners, in what will be the group’s first ever US festival headlining performance.

Joining them will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, The Weeknd, Major Lazer, Flume, The xx, Lorde, and more.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will take place between June 8 and 11, 2017 in Manchester, Tennessee.

More information and the full line-up can be found on the festival’s website. — AFP-Relaxnews