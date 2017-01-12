Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more confirmed for Bonnaroo

Thursday January 12, 2017
07:27 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Metallica still rocking after 35 yearsThe Edit: Metallica still rocking after 35 years

The Edit: How to see New York in one dayThe Edit: How to see New York in one day

PPBM not divided into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions, says MukhrizPPBM not divided into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions, says Mukhriz

The Edit: SUVs the king of the road in China as drivers shun sedansThe Edit: SUVs the king of the road in China as drivers shun sedans

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Bono (centre), the Edge (left) and Adam Clayton of Irish band U2 perform during their concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, December 6, 2015, on their iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour. — Reuters picBono (centre), the Edge (left) and Adam Clayton of Irish band U2 perform during their concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, December 6, 2015, on their iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour. — Reuters picTENNESSEE, Jan 12 — Bonnaroo has announced the full line-up for this year’s festival.

Irish band U2 have been confirmed as the event’s headliners, in what will be the group’s first ever US festival headlining performance.

Joining them will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, The Weeknd, Major Lazer, Flume, The xx, Lorde, and more.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will take place between June 8 and 11, 2017 in Manchester, Tennessee. 

More information and the full line-up can be found on the festival’s website. — AFP-Relaxnews 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline