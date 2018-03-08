U2, Madonna, Taylor Swift prepping Record Store Day releases

Bono sings as U2 perform during their 'U2: The Joshua Tree Tour', at Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland July 22, 2017.— Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 8 — The team behind Record Store Day has revealed a list of all the titles being released exclusively on April 21, including music from U2, David Bowie, Madonna, The Cure and Taylor Swift.

Record Store Day is an annual event supporting independent record stores, and many of the artists with releases coming in 2018 have likewise issued Record Store Day exclusives in years past. They include David Bowie, with multiple releases marking the second anniversary of the icon’s death and including a Let’s Dance demo recorded in 1982, a reissue of the 1977 compilation Bowie Now and a three-disc release of Bowie’s 1978 shows at Earl’s Court.

U2, likewise a frequently appearing act on the Record Store Day roster, is this year releasing a 12” vinyl featuring two versions of Lights of Home: On the A-side, the St Peter’s String version and on the B-side, the Free Yourself/Beck remix.

Taylor Swift will release Taylor Swift, 1989 and Fearless on coloured vinyl to mark the occasion, while Madonna is planning a reissue of her first remix album, You Can Dance, on red vinyl along with a re-release of a rare 1983 Japanese eight-track picture disc of her first album.

From The Cure, fans can look forward to a double-LP picture disc set of 1990 remix album Mixed Up, plus a separate release featuring 16 new remixes, also on double-LP picture disc.

Among the countless other buzz-worthy releases are music from Prince, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Nas, 2018 Record Store Ambassadors Run the Jewels, and Sufjan Stevens, who will release an EP named for his Oscar-nominated song Mystery of Love.

The full list of US releases can be found at recordstoreday.com/SpecialReleases. Releases may differ in other locations; find links to other Record Store Day country sites at recordstoreday.com/News. — AFP-Relaxnews