Two girls arrested for misusing boarding passes to meet K-pop star at Changi Airport

TODAY understands that they wanted to meet hip-hop artiste Simon Dominic, who had performed at Suntec City in Singapore on Monday. — Picture via Instagam.com/ SimonDominicSINGAPORE, May 4 — Two teenage students were so eager to meet their idol that they purchased tickets for a flight that they never intended to take — all because they wanted boarding passes so they could enter Changi Airport’s transit area and meet him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teens had no intention to leave Singapore from the airport, the police said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Since January this year, 36 people have been arrested at Changi Airport for misuse of boarding passes, the police said. This is already more than the total figure for the same offence in the whole of last year, which was 28.

The police reminded the public that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as protected places. Those who misuse their boarding passes to enter the transit areas, with no intention to proceed to their next destination, are committing an offence under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act.

The two most common reasons that people give for misusing their boarding passes are to send off relatives or to make fraudulent claims for Goods and Services Tax, a police statement in February said.

Offenders may be prosecuted and shall be liable, upon conviction, to a fine of S$1,000 (RM3,096) or to a jail term of two years, or both. — TODAY