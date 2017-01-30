Two Chinese films lead worldwide box office

‘xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage’ with Vin Diesel fell to seventh place in the international box office ranking. — Paramount Pictures /AFP Relaxnews picLOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Two Chinese features, “Journey to the West: The Demon Strikes Back” and “Buddies in India” take the top two spots of this weekend’s world box office take, knocking out “xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage,” which took seventh place for the period.

With Lunar New Year celebrations in full swing, no fewer than four Chinese films made it into this weekend’s list of top ten box office earnings. Martial arts title “Journey to the West” took US$85M in ticket sales worldwide, having released in seven territories including China, followed by the comedy “Buddies in India,” which earned US$44.2M. “Kung Fu Yoga” ranked fifth with US$40.1M and “Duckweed” snuck into tenth place with US$18.2M.

With last week’s top-earning film in “xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage” featuring Vin Diesel relegated to seventh, the last chapter in the “Resident Evil” franchise came in third, closely followed by “Split.”

Here are the top 10 worldwide weekend box office estimates, according to data collected as of January 29, 2017:

01. Journey To The West: The Demon Strikes Back: US$85M

02. Buddies in India: US$44.2M

03. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter: US$42.1M

04. Split: US$41M

05. Kung Fu Yoga: US$40.1M

06. La La Land: US$35.5M

07. xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage: US$32.2M

08. Sing: US$29.5M

09. A Dog’s Purpose: US$22M

10. Duckweed: US$18.2M

— AFP Relaxnews