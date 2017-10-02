Twitter unveils ‘Justice League’ emojis

DC Comics superheroes will be teaming up for the first instalment of ‘Justice League’ later this year. — DC Comics/Warner Bros handout pic via AFPLOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Justice League emojis are now available on Twitter to add some superhero strength to your tweets.

Ahead of the movie’s release in November, Twitter users can now add Superman, Aquaman, Batman, Flash, Cyborg, and Wonder Woman emojis — whether they’re 140 or 280 characters — to their tweets.

The emojis feature a cute miniature caricature of Aquaman, Batman, Flash, Cyborg and Wonder Woman. For, Superman the hashtag features a red-and-black version of his logo.

Just type the hashtags #JusticeLeague, #WonderWoman, #Batman, #Superman, #Cyborg, #Aquaman, and #TheFlash to add the emojis as can be seen below.