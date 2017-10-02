Twitter unveils ‘Justice League’ emojis

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Justice League emojis are now available on Twitter to add some superhero strength to your tweets.
Ahead of the movie’s release in November, Twitter users can now add Superman, Aquaman, Batman, Flash, Cyborg, and Wonder Woman emojis — whether they’re 140 or 280 characters — to their tweets.
The emojis feature a cute miniature caricature of Aquaman, Batman, Flash, Cyborg and Wonder Woman. For, Superman the hashtag features a red-and-black version of his logo.
Just type the hashtags #JusticeLeague, #WonderWoman, #Batman, #Superman, #Cyborg, #Aquaman, and #TheFlash to add the emojis as can be seen below.
Use the hashtags #JusticeLeague #Superman #Batman #WonderWoman #TheFlash #Aquaman #Cyborg for these cute emojis! pic.twitter.com/gNh1vKTDdB— DC Extended Universe (@TheDCEU) October 1, 2017