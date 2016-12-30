TV specials to honour Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, at Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills, California, November 27, 2010. — Picture by Kevin Scanlon/The New York TimesLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — Following the tragic passing of both mother and daughter Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher just 48 hours apart, a selection of US television specials and tributes have been planned in their honour.

Several US cable and satellite television networks will honour the lives of the two late actresses over the coming week. Tributes include:

December 30 on ABC’s 20/20 at 10pm EST:

ABC has programmed an hour-long show entitled Debbie and Carrie: Heartbreak in Hollywood hosted by Elizabeth Vargas.

December 30 on Logo at 5pm and December 31 at 8am EST:

Two Will & Grace marathons will run on Logo, featuring episodes starring Debbie Reynolds who played Grace’s (Debra Messing) mother.

January 1 on Logo at 1am EST:

To start the New Year, Logo will run an episode of Roseanne entitled “Arsenic and Old Mom”, written by Fisher and featuring Reynolds as a guest star.

January 1 on HBO at 9pm EST:

HBO will re-broadcast Fisher’s Emmy-nominated documentary Wishful Drinking based on her stage play. — AFP-Relaxnews