TV shows to catch in April: Season two of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The Savannah College of Art and Design has announced a new exhibition at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, featuring costumes from ‘The Handmaid's Tale.’ — Picture courtesy of HuluLOS ANGELES, April 3 — With small screen comebacks from Sandra Oh — previously known as Dr Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy — and Tracy Morgan from 30 Rock, as well as season two of The Handmaid’s Tale, there’s plenty to keep TV fans entertained in April.

Here are five new or returning shows to catch on US TV or streaming sites this month.

The Last OG

30 Rock star Tracy Morgan returns in a comedy show. Here, he plays Tray, an ex-con who returns to his Brooklyn neighborhood after 15 years in jail to find that a lot has changed. He notably discovers that he is the father of twins, kept secret from him by his former girlfriend Shay, who is now married to another man. To get closer to his kids and provide for them, Tray ends up dabbling in illegal activities once again.

Starts Tuesday, April 3 on TBS

Watch the trailer: Youtu.be/oLOtiuqzEuE

Killing Eve

Sandra Oh makes her TV comeback as Eve, a British secret services agent. Bored with her desk job at MI5, she is sent in pursuit of a fearsome Russian assassin called Villanelle, in a bid to stop her before she strikes again. The two women become obsessed with each other.

Starts Sunday, April 8 on BBC America

Watch the trailer: Youtu.be/DGLr9M-sL54

Lost in Space

This new sci-fi creation from Netflix is based on the original 1960s series. In a futuristic world, the Robinson family has been chosen to colonize a planet. However, their expedition runs into trouble when their spaceship veers off course. Forced to make an emergency landing on an unknown planet, the family have to fight for survival in the face of danger.

Starts Friday, April 13 on Netflix

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/fzmM0AB60QQ

Westworld

Dolores and the dystopian Westworld park return for a second season promising plenty of twists to the story. The trailer for season two of the futuristic western is pretty mysterious, but suggests a rebellion from the park’s hosts could be in store.

Starts Sunday, April 22 on HBO

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/qUmfriZoMw0

The Handmaid’s Tale

Elisabeth Moss returns as Offred who, although now pregnant, is still determined to continue fighting to save her daughter from the tyrannical and misogynistic society of Gilead. Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley reprise their roles in this dystopian series which won a host of awards, including the Emmy Award and Golden Globe for best TV drama series.

Starts Wednesday, April 25 on Hulu

Watch the trailer: Youtu.be/Sg_Gmb0ntfw. — AFP-Relaxnews