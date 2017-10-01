TV series to watch this October

LOS ANGELES, Oct 1 — Scandal is back with a seventh and final season, Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to the small screen after a six-year absence, Stranger Things resumes with a much awaited second season....

Here’s a roundup of the series that will feature on American TV this October.

Ghosted

A supernatural sitcom, the new offering from Fox will follow the progress of an improbable duo appointed to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles. Craig Robinson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) will play the principal roles in this comedy, which should help X-Files fans to while away the hours until their favorite show's return in 2018.

Broadcast date: Sunday, October 1 on Fox.

Trailer: Youtu.be/ubbjVowDuys

Curb Your Enthusiasm

After a six-year absence, Larry David has finally put together a ninth season for HBO subscribers. The American producer's humor remains as dark and politically incorrect as ever. Cynical and inept by turns, David continues to get annoyed over trivia.

Broadcast date: Sunday, October 1 on HBO.

Trailer: Youtu.be/DUFBEamEF0Q

Ten Days in the Valley

The former star of The Closer, Kyra Sedgwick returns to the small screen. In ABC's new series, she plays an overworked TV producer and mother who is going through a divorce when her daughter is kidnapped.

Broadcast date: Sunday, October 1 on ABC.

Trailer: Youtu.be/GbQLFRVuDk8

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn in ‘Scandal’. — AFP picThe Gifted

Marvel brings more fantastic adventures to television with this new offering from Fox based on the X-Men universe. The series will tell the tale of an apparently ordinary family, whose children develop mutant superpowers. Forced to flee from hostile government agents, they find shelter in an underground refuge inhabited by other similarly gifted individuals.

Broadcast date: Monday, October 2 on Fox.

Trailer: Youtu.be/qTzW9rMcbzk

Scandal

In this seventh and final season of the series, actress Kerry Washington will once again play the role of Olivia Pope, a former White House Director of Communications. Now an advisor to America's first woman president, Shonda Rhimes' heroine reigns supreme in Washington and the world.

Broadcast date: Thursday, October 5 on ABC.

Trailer: Youtu.be/7ySYxCtj6G8

This file photo taken on September 9, 2017 shows (from left) cast members Rafael de la Fuente, Nathalie Kelley, Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show attending the 11th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews for ‘Dynasty’ in Beverly Hills. — AFP pic Dynasty

This reboot of the 1980s soap offers an updated account of the war between two wealthy families — the Carringtons and the Colbys — who feud for control over their fortune. As it did in the original series, the story begins with opposition between Fallon Carrington, the daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington, and her future mother-in-law, Cristal, who is barely older than she is. Grant Show, a former star of the 1990s soap Melrose Place will play a lead role in the saga developed by the creators of Gossip Girl.

Broadcast date: Wednesday, October 11 on CW

Trailer: Youtu.be/Uxacuu_vg8Y

Mindhunter

In the wake of House of Cards, David Fincher is set to bring a new series to Netflix. Mindhunter will recount the beginnings of criminal profiling in 1970s America in a story that revolves around two FBI agents who are trying to track down serial killers. Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv are on the cast list for the drama, which was produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron.

Broadcast date: Friday, October 13 on Netflix

Trailer: Youtu.be/7gZCfRD_zWE

White Famous

Jamie Foxx acted as producer for this comedy series loosely based on the story of his early years in stand-up comedy in the 1990s. Jay Pharoah of "Saturday Night Live" will play the role of Floyd Mooney, an up and coming comedian whose career is starting to take off.

Broadcast date: Sunday, October 15 on Showtime.

Trailer: Youtu.be/MuhLVZ22mi0

The Walking Dead

The hunt for zombies is set to resume in October on AMC with an eighth season. Despite its declining audiences, The Walking Dead remains one of the most powerful and popular brands on US cable, only outranked by HBO's Game of Thrones.

Broadcast date: Sunday, October 22 on AMC.

Trailer: Youtu.be/zljB0ScC3Mw

Stranger Things

The phenomenally successful Netflix series will return to the small screen at the end of October with a second season. A year after the traumatic events that rocked the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, the young heroes Will, Lucas, Dustin and Mike are forced to contend a fresh succession of horrors. Although he has been reunited with his family, Will has not finished with the supernatural Upside Down, a parallel universe dominated by a evil and threatening entity.

Broadcast date: Friday, October 27 on Netflix.

Trailer: Youtu.be/vgS2L7WPIO4 — AFP-Relaxnews