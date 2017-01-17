TV series loosely based on Guy Ritchie’s ‘Snatch’ landing in March (VIDEO)

Screengrab taken from a YouTube video shows Rupert Grint in 'Snatch'. LONDON, Jan 17 — The series inspired by Guy Ritchie’s cult movie will launch on Sony’s Crackle streaming platform March 16, the service has announced.

Rupert Grint, aka Ron Wesley from the Harry Potter movies, is set to take one of the starring roles.

After being announced last April, the Snatch TV series now has a launch date. Although loosely based on the Guy Ritchie movie, released in the year 2000, the new show will have an original storyline and new characters.

It tells the story of a group of young amateur hustlers who find themselves sucked into London’s organised crime underworld after getting their hands on some stolen gold bars.

The 10-part series brings a total transformation for Rupert Grint, who plays a criminal con man. After rising to fame in the role of wizard Ron Weasley, a friend of Harry Potter, the British actor will play the dynamic crook Charlie Cavendish.

He stars alongside Ed Westwick, best known as Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl, who plays Cuban-born nightclub owner Sonny Castillo.

Also on the cast are Luke Pasqualino (Skins, The Musketeers) and Lucien Laviscount, soon on screens as Romeo in Shonda Rhimes’s Still Star-Crossed, coming to ABC this year.

More small-screen adaptations in store

In spite of a few flops with disappointing ratings (Bad Teacher, The Firm, Limitless, Taxi Brooklyn, Rush Hour), more and more big-screen hits are being turned into small-screen adaptations, with varying degrees of success.

After Lethal Weapon, which launched this fall on Fox, HBO’s fall hit Westworld and CW’s Frequency, the trend looks set to continue into 2017.

February 2 sees CBS screen a sequel to Antoine Fuqua’s movie Training Day, and February 27 brings NBC’s version of Taken.

More adaptations are set to land in the coming months. Amazon is working on a new version of Martin Scorsese’s The Departed.

HBO could also have Shutter Island — one of the New York filmmaker’s other movies — in its sights.

Showtime could soon present a version of American Gigolo, while NBC could drop a TV adaptation of The Italian Job.

Released in the year 2000, the movie Snatch starred Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Stephen Graham and Benicio del Toro. — AFP