TV series in January: ‘X-Files’ and ‘American Crime Story’ are back

The second season of ‘American Crime Story’ will delve into the assassination of Gianni Versace. — Picture courtesy of FX NetworkLOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — The return of the X-Files, an anthology based on the work of Philip K. Dick, a mini-series exploring the assassination of Gianni Versace and the Waco siege ... just a few of the series to be unveiled in January 2018 on US TV channels and streaming services.

X-Files

Two years after its big comeback, Fox’s cult series will return in January with an 11th season of ten action-packed episodes. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will once again step into the roles of FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. The Anglo-American actress has said that this will be her last season playing Scully.

Starts on: Wednesday, January 3, on Fox

Trailer: Youtu.be/IRdrt8nPyy8

9-1-1

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton star in this new medical series created by Ryan Murphy, who was also the brains behind the American Horror Story anthology. 9-1-1 is all about the emergency services — the police officers, ambulance crews and firefighters who are out every day saving lives.

Starts on: Wednesday, January 3, on Fox

Trailer: Youtu.be/zTQj3UgIj74

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams

This anthology series is made up of standalone episodes inspired by the writings of Philip K. Dick, who is best known for novels such as Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? and The Man in the High Castle. The series stars Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard and Juno Temple.

Starts on: Friday, January 12, on Amazon Prime

Trailer: Youtu.be/RtX_LVwEJhA

Counterpart

The Oscar-winning actor JK Simmons is the star of this espionage series which explores the life of Howard Silk, an employee of a UN agency based in Berlin who discovers a gateway in his office leading to a parallel dimension. There is only one man he can trust on the other side: His doppelganger Prime.

Starts on: Sunday, January 21, on Starz

Trailer: Youtu.be/c3Bu2DOM66g

The Alienist

Luke Evans, Daniel Brühl and Dakota Fanning take viewers to the darkest corners of New York at the end of the 19th century in this mini-series adapted from a crime novel by Caleb Carr. The trio help the police to find a serial killer using psychology and other investigative techniques which were new at that time.

Starts on: Monday, January 22, on TNT

Trailer: Youtu.be/rAFyrFKu68I

Mosaic

Mosaic is an experimental interactive series created by Steven Soderbergh. It centres on a murder case which was closed for four years and is now being reopened. The series stars Sharon Stone as Olivia Lake, a famous children’s author and illustrator, Garrett Hedlund (Invincible) and Frederick Weller (Banshee).

Starts on: Monday, January 22, on HBO

Trailer: Youtu.be/Km_u51OE3VA

Waco

25 years after the event, American TV is returning to the true story of the FBI siege of a cult’s compound near Waco in Texas which ended with the death of 82 people. Taylor Kitsch and Michael Shannon will be on opposing sides in this mini-series to be aired on Paramount Network (the new name for Spike TV).

Starts on: Wednesday, January 24, on Paramount Network

Trailer: Youtu.be/2VXWgIOPgmw

The Chi

In a tough neighbourhood on the south side of Chicago, the residents are linked by a coincidence and a need for redemption. This new Showtime drama was created by Lena Waithe, who writes and acts in Netflix’s Master of None.

Starts on: Sunday, January 7, on Showtime

Trailer: Youtu.be/oPqbhroAPWI

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Following a first instalment covering the OJ Simpson trial, the Ryan Murphy anthology returns with a new subject: the assassination of Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997 and the events which led to his death. Edgar Ramirez (The Girl on The Train, Carlos) will play Versace alongside Penelope Cruz (as Donatella Versace), Ricky Martin and Darren Criss.

Starts on: Wednesday, January 17, on FX

Trailer: Youtu.be/V7vrC95RwB8

Black Lightning

The CW will bring a new addition to its superhero offering in 2018. Black Lightning had hung up his costume to spend time with his family, but now Jefferson Pierce is forced to come out of retirement when his daughter finds herself in danger and his superhuman power to harness and control electricity is needed once again.

Starts on: Tuesday, January 16, on CW

Trailer: Youtu.be/wnJ3O_0dnlA — AFP-Relaxnews