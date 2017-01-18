Tupac biopic ‘All Eyez on Me’ gets release date on late singer’s birthday

Rap music artist Tupac Shakur. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — On what would have been the late rapper’s 46th birthday — June 16 — Tupac’s biopic All Eyez on Me will be released by Lionsgate, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Following the life of the rapper Tupac Shakur (1971-1996), the All Eyez on Me movie is named after Tupac’s fourth studio album from 1996 which sold more than 10 million copies. Directed by Benny Boom, the movie stars Demetrius Shipp Junior as Tupac, and also features Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Dominic Santana, Jamal Woolard, Keith Robinson, Lauren Cohan and Hill Harper.

Tupac will also be inaugurated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7, 2017. The All Eyez on Me movie has been given a release date of June 16. — AFP-Relaxnews