Trump-dominated Emmys draws 11.4 million TV audience

Tuesday September 19, 2017
10:50 AM GMT+8

A view of the awards at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2017. — Reuters picA view of the awards at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Some 11.4 million Americans watched yesterday’s Emmy awards on television in a ceremony marked by jokes and jibes at US President Donald Trump and where Saturday Night Live was the biggest winner.

Broadcaster CBS said yesterday that the 2017 audience was in line with that of last year, which attracted a record low of 11.3 million viewers.

Emmys host Stephen Colbert has ruthlessly attacked Trump on his The Late Show, and many of the winners and presenters made barbed comments about Trump and his policies during Sunday’s three-hour ceremony honouring the best of television.

NBC’s satirical sketch show Saturday Night Live won nine Emmys, including statuettes for Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin, Melissa McCarthy’s skits on former White House spokesman Sean Spicer, Kate McKinnon’s turns as losing presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

Spicer, who resigned in July, also made a surprise appearance at yesterday’s ceremony doing an impression of himself, and he later did the rounds of industry after-parties in Los Angeles. — Reuters

