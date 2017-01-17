Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 9:09 am GMT+8

‘Troubled times’: Green Day takes on Trump again (VIDEO)

Tuesday January 17, 2017
January 17, 2017
Green Day performed on the American Music Awards and inserted a chant 'No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!'. — AFP picGreen Day performed on the American Music Awards and inserted a chant 'No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!'. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 17 — Punk rockers Green Day renewed their attack yesterday on President-elect Donald Trump, warning of dangers ahead for the world in a video that celebrates Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy.

The video for the song Troubled Times, released on the US holiday for the slain civil rights leader’s birthday, begins with footage of historic marches for equality.

It then cuts to recent protests against Trump’s proposals to ban Muslim visitors and build a wall on the Mexican border.

Filmed by Spanish director Manu Viqueira largely in black-and-white with splashes of red, the video also features a dancing Trump — in a suit but with his face represented by billowing smoke underneath a “Make America Great Again” cap.

The video ends with the mushroom cloud of a nuclear bomb.

Troubled Times, which appears on Green Day’s latest album Revolution Radio, reflects lyrically on the state of the world with the opening line: What good is love and peace on Earth / When it’s exclusive?

The Northern California band, which led a punk rock revival in the early 1990s, has been outspoken in its criticism of Trump, who is set to take office Friday.

Shortly after the November election, Green Day performed on the American Music Awards and inserted a chant — “No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!” — to the apparent surprise of the broadcaster.

Trump has a poor relationship with the entertainment world, which is mostly boycotting his inauguration.

Back in 2010, Trump wrote on Twitter that he saw Green Day’s Broadway musical American Idiot with his wife Melania and found it “excellent”. — AFP  

