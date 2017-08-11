Tribeca Film Festival unveils 2018 event schedule

Robert De Niro poses on the red carpet upon arriving for the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival opening night screening of 'Time Is Illmatic' in New York in this April 16, 2014, file photo. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 11 — New York’s Tribeca Film Festival (TFF) has confirmed its dates for the coming year, as it prepares to embark on the 17th instalment of the event.

The festival, established in 2003 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, is set to showcase a slate of films next year from diverse creators and storytellers, with the event to run from April 18-29, 2018.

The annual festival has also revealed that submissions for all fields, including features, TV, immersive and N.O.W. (new online work) — as well as submissions for the Tribeca X award for branded content — will open from early next month, starting September 5.

Full information about Tribeca’s 2018 submissions process are available at the festival website.

TFF will begin rolling out festival selections in the spring months leading up to the festival. — AFP-Relaxnews