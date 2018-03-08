Tribeca Film Festival reveals feature lineup

The Tribeca Film Festival takes place in New York from April 18th to 29th. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, March 8 ― The 12-day New York celebration of cinema will include the debut of 51 narrative films and 45 documentaries.

This Tribeca Film Festival — known for discovering emerging voices and celebrating beloved filmmaking talent — just announced their feature film lineup for the 17th edition, per Deadline.

This year's festival — which received 8,789 submissions — features 96 films altogether, from 103 filmmakers. Of the 96 films, 46 per cent of them are directed by women, the highest percentage in the festival's history.

The breakdown of the lineup includes: 75 world premieres, 5 international premieres, 9 North American premieres, 3 US premieres, and 4 New York Premieres.

The programme includes 46 first-time filmmakers, with 18 returning directors.

There will be movies starring ― amongst others ― Sarah Jessica Parker, Annette Bening, Elisabeth Moss, Ewan McGregor, Saoirse Ronan, and Billy Crystal.

The closing night film will be the premiere of the documentary The Fourth Estate. Made by Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, it follows the New York Times coverage of the Trump administration's first year.

The Tribeca Film Festival takes place April 18th-29th. ― AFP-Relaxnews