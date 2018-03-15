‘Train to Busan’ is going on a Virtual Reality tour

Experience the rush of being in a zombie apocalypse through VR. — Picture by Cinema OnlineSINGAPORE, March 15 — If while watching the 2016 South Korean hit Train to Busan, you thought to yourself that you want to experience that chaotic zombie-infested world, then this bit of good news is for you.

Singaporean visual effects studio, Vividthree, has acquired the rights to develop a virtual reality (VR) tour show based on the movie.

Singapore-based media entertainment company, mm2 Asia, announced the project when it entered a binding term sheet with the intellectual property rights owner of the movie, Contents Panda, on 6 March.

“We had the idea because we believe Train to Busan deserves to be adapted into a multisensory format, allowing fans of the film to experience the zombie apocalypse action thriller in virtual reality,” said CEO of Vividthree, Charles Yeo, in a press statement.

“Our team is most excited to let everyone interact closely and create intimate memories with the characters, setting, and story,” he added.

The Korea Herald reported that the VR experience will be making its way across the globe, with Malaysia and Singapore included in the tour show.

Train to Busan is a zombie movie starring Gong Yoo, where he and other passengers on board the train to the city of Busan must survive through the entire ride during a zombie virus outbreak in South Korea.

The Yeon Sang-ho directed movie managed to rake in over US$87 million (RM340.5 million) at the worldwide box office and received rave reviews since its release at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. — Cinema Online