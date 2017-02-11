Trailer unveiled for star-studded action thriller ‘Unlocked’ (VIDEO)

Noomi Rapace in the thriller 'Unlocked'. — Screengrab from YouTube: Zero MediaLOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — A fresh trailer has been unleashed for the upcoming Jason Bourne-style American thriller Unlocked, starring Noomi Rapace and Orlando Bloom.

The story revolves around CIA interrogator Alice Racine (Rapace) who becomes entangled in a terrorist plot against an American target in London when she unwittingly gives away classified information.

To investigate the infiltration and prevent the attack, Racine must join forces with an MI5 agent, played by Bloom.

Boasting a top-notch cast which also includes Michael Douglas, Toni Collette, and John Malkovich, the film directed by Michael Apted, has a slated released date of May 5 in the UK. Its US debut date is yet to be confirmed (via IndieWire). — AFP-Relaxnews