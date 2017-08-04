Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Trailer unleashed for Bruce Willis’ action blockbuster ‘Death Wish’ (VIDEO)

Friday August 4, 2017
08:28 AM GMT+8

Screen shot of 'Death Wish' trailer. Screen shot of 'Death Wish' trailer. LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — A fresh trailer has dropped for MGM’s upcoming remake of the classic 1974 thriller Death Wish, starring Bruce Willis.

The film, helmed by Eli Roth, is based on Brian Garfield’s novel of the same name and set in Chicago, where an overloaded police department appears unable to solve violent crimes.

Willis stars as Dr. Paul Kersey, an emergency room surgeon who decides to take matters into his own hands after his wife and college-age daughter are viciously attacked in their suburban home.

The explosive trailer gives audiences a glimpse of the action to come as Willis sets off on a revenge crusade to punish the perpetrators of the crime.

Death Wish also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Dean Norris, Mike Epps, Elisabeth Shue and Camila Morrone, and is slated to debut in theaters on November 22 (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews

