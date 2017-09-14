Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Trailer unleashed for action blockbuster ‘The Foreigner’ (VIDEO)

Thursday September 14, 2017
06:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Between X and 8, are these the iPhones for you?The Edit: Between X and 8, are these the iPhones for you?

The Edit: Trailer for Jackie Chan’s latest action blockbusterThe Edit: Trailer for Jackie Chan’s latest action blockbuster

New Shanghai Shenhua coach says won’t pick ‘overweight’ TevezNew Shanghai Shenhua coach says won’t pick ‘overweight’ Tevez

The Edit: Watch these elders try to guess popular Netflix showsThe Edit: Watch these elders try to guess popular Netflix shows

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — A fresh and final trailer has been released for Jackie Chan's forthcoming action film The Foreigner, ahead of its debut in cinemas next month.

The film, which also stars Pierce Brosnan, has been adapted by David Marconi from the novel The Chinaman by Stephen Leather, and is helmed by Martin Campbell — responsible for the 2006 Bond flick Casino Royale.

Action hero Jackie Chan. — AFP picAction hero Jackie Chan. — AFP picThe plot follows Chan's character — a London businessman — as he embarks on a furious vendetta to find the terrorists who are responsible for his daughter's untimely death. Brosnan plays a British government official, whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers (via Deadline).

The latest trailer shows glimpses of the explosive action scenes to come, with Chan in the spotlight and back with a vengeance.

The Forgeigner is being distributed by STX is being released on October 13 stateside and in China on September 30. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline