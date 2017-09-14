Trailer unleashed for action blockbuster ‘The Foreigner’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — A fresh and final trailer has been released for Jackie Chan's forthcoming action film The Foreigner, ahead of its debut in cinemas next month.

The film, which also stars Pierce Brosnan, has been adapted by David Marconi from the novel The Chinaman by Stephen Leather, and is helmed by Martin Campbell — responsible for the 2006 Bond flick Casino Royale.

Action hero Jackie Chan. — AFP picThe plot follows Chan's character — a London businessman — as he embarks on a furious vendetta to find the terrorists who are responsible for his daughter's untimely death. Brosnan plays a British government official, whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers (via Deadline).

The latest trailer shows glimpses of the explosive action scenes to come, with Chan in the spotlight and back with a vengeance.

The Forgeigner is being distributed by STX is being released on October 13 stateside and in China on September 30. — AFP-Relaxnews