Trailer released for Lady Gaga doc ‘Five Foot Two’ (VIDEO)

Friday September 8, 2017
08:16 AM GMT+8

Netflix's 'Five Foot Two' offers a glimpse of Lady Gaga's life. — AFP pic Netflix's 'Five Foot Two' offers a glimpse of Lady Gaga's life. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 — Netflix has shared the first trailer for the upcoming documentary Five Foot Two, which offers a glimpse of Lady Gaga’s life.

In the teaser video, the pop star can be seen in short snippets rehearsing for her Super Bowl show, getting a tattoo, filming a music video, shopping at Walmart and riding in a tour bus and a convertible.   

A later scene shows her undergoing a medical procedure for chronic pain, a topic the documentary will cover in depth, as revealed in a short clip the star shared on Instagram last month.  

The documentary promises to follow the star “at her most vulnerable moments as she pushes through chronic pain, heartbreak and produces a soul-blooming album”, 2016’s Joanne.  Gaga: Five Foot Two is set to premiere today at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Its Netflix debut is set for September 22. — AFP-Relaxnews

