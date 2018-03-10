Tosh Chan: An honour to play badminton icon, Chong Wei

Tosh Chan, Ashley Hua and Jake Eng attend the world premiere of 'Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend' in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The biopic, Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend which will commence public screening on March 15, is a story filled with motivation and inspiration.

One of the main casts, Tosh Chan who played the living national badminton icon Lee Chong Wei character in the movie, felt the movie itself has its own way of keeping him motivated and not to give up easily.

“The movie teaches us the good values of a person, and it is an honour for me to be given the opportunity to play the main character as Lee Chong Wei, whose determination also gives me the inspiration to give my best when playing his character,” said Chan, 20, when met by Bernama after the world premiere at the National Stadium, in Bukit Jalil here last night.

In the Gallery

Datuk Lee Chong Wei poses on the red carpet during the world premiere of 'Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend' at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara



Youth and Sports Minister, Khary Jamaluddin, Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) President, Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, arrive for the world premiere of 'Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend' in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara



Youth and Sports Minister, Khary Jamaluddin, Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) President, Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, pose at the world premiere of 'Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend' in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara



Datuk Lee Chong Wei gives a speech during the world premiere of 'Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend' in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara



Youth and Sports Minister, Khary Jamaluddin, speaks during the world premiere of 'Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend' in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Despite being a new face in the movie industry, with no prior acting experience, luck was on Chan’s side to play the adult Chong Wei character as this young man bear some resemblance, in terms of built and facial expression, with the badminton icon.

Meanwhile, Datuk Rosyam Nor who was given the role of Datuk Misbun Sidek said the movie would inspire movie goers not to give up easily when facing difficulties in life.

“To play Misbun in the movie, I carried out my own research where I learned a lot about Misbun’s character, body language and the way he talks, mainly from video clips on YouTube and I understand his heavy commitment and busy schedules so I did not get the opportunity to see and talk to him in person prior to filming the movie,” he told Bernama.

In addition to Rosyam and Tosh Chan, the film also featured Singaporean movie stars such Mark Lee, Yeo Yann Yann, Ashley Hua and Jake Eng.

One of Chong Wei’s 20,000 fans who turned up at the premiere, Amin Irfan Masri, a student from Perak, he would not want to miss the premiere of his idol’s biopic as it was full of inspiration and motivation.

“As his fan, I find the movie gives an excellent portrayal of Chong Wei and I am proud of the sacrifices he has done to make the country proud as the movie illustrates Chong Wei’s determination to succeed as well as his courage to keep on fighting,” he said.

As for George Heng, 52, the movie portrayed the life of a national hero, whose courage and determination was something that the young generation have to emulate in order to strive for excellence and he believed the movie would inspire many Malaysians from all walks of life.

Directed by Teng Bee, fans can watch the 110-minute movie at the Golden Screen Cinema (GSC) cinemas nationwide from March 15, and it will also be screened in Singapore, China, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan. — Bernama