Toronto International Film Festival founder dies at age 77

Piers Handling, Lisa de Wilde, Henk van der Kolk and Bill Marshall celebrate TIFF's 40th anniversary. ― Picture courtesy of TIFFTORONTO, Jan 2 ― Co-founder of the Toronto International Film Festival, Bill Marshall, has died.

The producer, writer and journalist passed away on January 1 at the age of 77, Deadline reports, following a heart attack.

The Toronto International Film Festival took to social media to share a photo of the cinematic icon, with a caption that included the sentiment: “Thank you, Bill, for setting us on a path towards transforming the way people see the world through film, for championing Canadian and International film and celebrating Toronto til the end.”

Marshall founded TIFF in 1976, alongside Henk Van der Kolk and Dusty Cohl, and acted as its director for three years. ― AFP-Relaxnews