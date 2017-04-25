Tori Amos announces new LP entitled ‘Native Invader’

Tori Amos. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 25 — Singer-songwriter Tori Amos’ 15th studio album will be out this fall.

Amos (born Myra Ellen Amos in 1963) is an American singer-songwriter, pianist, and composer.

In 2016, Amos marked the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed 1996 LP Boys for Pele — her third studio album — with a deluxe reissue. Her solo career began with the album Little Earthquakes in 1992.

The newest album, which will drop in September and tour throughout Europe, is the first follow-up release since Unrepentant Geraldines, out in 2014.

Critically acclaimed, the album marked her return to pop and alternative rock music after having strayed from the genre.

In step with the personal and engaged nature of her songwriting, a wide range of topics were explored, including contemporary American culture, surveillance scandals, and the reality of aging while still clinging to childhood imagination.

In a press statement, published via Rolling Stone, the singer expanded upon the themes of her latest effort: “Sonically and visually, I wanted to look at how Nature creates with her opposing forces, becoming the ultimate regenerator through her cycles of death and re-birth.

“Time and time again she is able to renew, can we find this renewal for ourselves?” — AFP-Relaxnews

