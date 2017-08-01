‘Top of the Lake’ season two will screen in the US in September

A screengrab from ‘Top of the Lake: China Girl’ that stars Nicole Kidman and Gwendoline Christie among others. LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — American network SundanceTV will screen Top of the Lake: China Girl — the second season of Jane Campion’s series — over three evenings, September 10, 11 and 12. The six episodes will be available to stream the day after their screening on Hulu.

Fans have been waiting four years for a sequel to Top of the Lake, an already cult series from the famous New Zealand director Jane Campion. Broadcast from July 27 to viewers of the UK’s BBC Two, China Girl will screen September 10-12 in the US on SundanceTV, with episodes available the following day on streaming site Hulu.

Four years after her sordid investigation in New Zealand, Detective Robin Griffin has returned to the Sydney police department in Australia where a new case awaits. When the body of a pregnant Asian girl washes up on Bondi Beach in a suitcase, there appears to be little hope of finding the killer. The case stirs emotions from Robin’s past, as the detective is haunted by the search for the daughter she gave up for adoption as a teenager.

Elisabeth Moss, who has previously starred in The West Wing and Mad Men, steps back into role as the troubled detective, joined this time by Nicole Kidman and Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

Together with the third season of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, this fast-paced thriller from Jane Campion became first TV series to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival back in May this year.

Watch the trailer here. — AFP-Relaxnews