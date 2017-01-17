Tom Hardy zips lips over James Bond rumours

Will Tom Hardy slip into James Bond’s Brioni suit? — AFP picLONDON, Jan 17 — It’s the ‘Who will play James Bond?’ speculation game round 385.

In a case of denial means admission, dark horse candidate Tom Hardy begged off answering a question about whether he would be interested in taking over as 007 from Daniel Craig by citing an apparent omerta among possible contenders.

The Daily Beast quoted the British actor as saying: “There’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one!”

Hardy was, however, more than happy to address recent speculation that Inception director Christopher Nolan is interested in taking over directing responsibilities from Sam Mendes.

“Oh, wow, Chris would be amazing!” Hardy reportedly said. “Wow, that would be cool. That would be so cool.”

He continued: “But Chris Nolan, what a fantastic director for a Bond movie. Because Daniel [Craig] is so good, and what [Sam] Mendes and Barbara [Broccoli] have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard reimagination to follow.

“I wonder what the next instalment of that franchise would become, and I think when you mention someone like Christopher Nolan, that’s a very powerful figure to bring into that world who could bring something new and create something profound — again.”

While Bond producers are reportedly keen to retain Craig as Bond, comments made by the 48-year-old actor that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than make another Bond movie has sent speculation into overdrive as to who will slip into his Brioni suit.

Popular contenders include, well, any British actor you can name really, including Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Jamie Bell.