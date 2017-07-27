Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tom Hardy to star in Bosnian war movie

Thursday July 27, 2017
British actor Tom Hardy Bosnian will star in war feature ‘My War Gone By, I Miss It So’. ― AFP picBritish actor Tom Hardy Bosnian will star in war feature ‘My War Gone By, I Miss It So’. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 27 ― Dunkirk star Tom Hardy has boarded Bosnian war feature My War Gone By, I Miss It So ― a film is based on the 1999 book of the same name by English journalist and war correspondent Anthony Loyd.

Hardy will also produce the adaptation, which chronicles Loyd's experiences and personal memoirs from Bosnia to his time in the British army, his personal and family life, and drug addiction to heroin.

Commenting on his attraction to the project, Hardy said he was attracted to the complexity of the piece: “My War Gone By is a brutal yet sensitive story which addresses both the nature of addiction and the experience of war,” he said (via Variety).

Gavin O'Connor is attached to direct and produce, along with Hardy and Scott LaStaiti. ― AFP-Relaxnews

