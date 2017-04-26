Tom Hardy chases down moped thief in London

Eyewitnesses told ‘The Sun’ that Hardy ‘switched to superhero mode’. — AFP picLONDON, April 26 — The unluckiest motorbike thieves in the world had the misfortune of crossing paths with Tom Hardy on Sunday — and paid for their crime.

According to a report in The Sun, the Mad Max actor helped to apprehend one half of a pair of teen thieves who had allegedly stolen a moped in London.

Eyewitnesses told the tabloid that Hardy swung into action when the two teenagers on the bike crashed into a car in Richmond, south-west London.

Witness Arun Pullen told The Sun the actor sprinted after one of the boys after he attempted to flee the scene.

“He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious,” Pullen was quoted as saying.

“It was mental — like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie.

“I asked Tom what happened and he told me he chased him through my back garden and caught him around the block — but the route was like an assault course.”

The Sun report even claimed Hardy “grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and patted him down for concealed weapons.”

And perhaps articulating what most of us are thinking, Pullen added: “Tom Hardy’s clearly not a man you mess with.”

In a statement to the BBC, a Richmond Police spokesman confirmed that two 16-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The spokesman was quoted as saying: “We can confirm that there were two people on a stolen moped that went through a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

“The males ran off and one was detained by Tom Hardy.

“Both suspects were initially taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

It is understood that the second teen was caught by a police officer.