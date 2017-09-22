Tom Hanks boards English-language adaptation of ‘A Man Called Ove’

The remake will be based on the international best-selling novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 — Tom Hanks has signed on to produce and star in an English-language adaptation of A Man Called Ove, following the success of the Swedish film version directed by Hannes Holm.

Hanks will produce with his Playtone banner partner Gary Goetzman, with his wife Rita Wilson to also produce along with Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro.

The US remake, based on the international best-selling novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman, will follow the story of a bitter widower who seems content to revel in his own misery, until his life takes a turn toward the unexpected when a mixed-race couple with two young daughters move into the neighbourhood.

The original local-language film adaptation was nominated for two Academy Awards earlier this year and was the highest-grossing foreign-language film in the United States in 2016. In addition, the film was awarded the best comedy prize at the European Film Awards in 2016 (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews