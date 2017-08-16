Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tom Cruise’s ankle injury could delay ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ filming

Wednesday August 16, 2017
05:14 PM GMT+8

Tom Cruise attends an event to promote the film ‘The Mummy’ in Los Angeles May 20, 2017. — Reuters picTom Cruise attends an event to promote the film ‘The Mummy’ in Los Angeles May 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — Early this week we learnt that Tom Cruise injured himself while performing stunts for Mission: Impossible 6 in London and now reports are suggesting it could affect shooting.

Cruise is said to have two broken bones in his ankle and since it could take him months to recover, filming may likely be put on hold for four months.

Britain’s The Sun newspaper said: “The injury is worse than was at first feared. Tom did serious damage and will need months to recover. He is the film’s biggest star and everything revolves around him. The movie’s bosses had no choice other than to postpone the filming.”

However, Paramount Pictures has yet to issue an official statement on the incident. Mission: Impossible 6 is scheduled for release on July 27, 2018.

