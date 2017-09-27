Tom Cruise squashes rumours about ‘fake bum’ from ‘Valkyrie’

Tom Cruise attends an event to promote the film ‘The Mummy’ in Los Angeles May 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — There is no buts when it comes to Tom Cruise’s derriere, or at least that’s what he has to say about all that “fake butt” talk.

A while ago, we reported that the internet was debating if Tom’s tush in 2008 movie Valkyrie could have gotten a boost thanks to some good old padding and the Mission Impossible star is squashing that rumour.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Cruise denied that he’s ever used butt prosthetics and even claims that he’s never heard talk about the supposed “great big bum debate” on social media.

“I have no idea. There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No.”

To seal his point, Cruise went on to reassure fans that his rear that will be seen in upcoming American Made is all his.

“It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known, I do my own mooning.”