Tom Cruise injures himself on set of ‘Mission: Impossible 6’

Tom Cruise attends an event to promote the film ‘The Mummy’ in Los Angeles May 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Well, it looks like some missions just might be impossible even for Tom Cruise.

According to reports, Cruise apparently injured himself while performing stunts for Mission: Impossible 6 in London yesterday.

The stunt required him to run and jump from one building to another but he missed his mark and landed short, crashing hard into the side of the building.

A video taken on the sets and obtained by TMZ shows Cruise hoisting himself up before limping over to crew members filming a few feet away.

His reps have yet to release a statement on the incident, so the extent of Cruise’s injuries is known.

Tom Cruise gets injured doing a stunt for #MI6



Looks like he jumped to soon. pic.twitter.com/tgT0BPXHas — BATMAN (@Batmancanseeyou) August 13, 2017