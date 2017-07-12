TOKiMONSTA is bringing her latest world tour to Malaysia

Californian producer and DJ Jennifer Lee, best known for her stage name TOKiMONSTA. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Californian producer and DJ Jennifer Lee, best known for her stage name TOKiMONSTA will be performing in Malaysia this August for her Lune Rouge World Tour.

Lee is a piano player by training. Her music is based on elegant chill-house, where you’ll find R&B influences, hip-hop, and electronic sounds thrown into the enchanting mix.

Her music career began in 2008, and so far, she has collaborated with other prominent artists, such as Anderson Paak, Flying Lotus, Thirsty Fish, Skrillex, and let’s not forget, Malaysia’s very own pop star, Yuna. Lee teams up with Yuna on the blissful R&B track titled Don’t Call Me, which was released just last month, on 16 June.

From making beats in her dorm room to touring the world, TOKiMONSTA will finally be in Malaysia, performing live at The Bee, Publika on 10 August 2017, to support her fifth studio album of the same name! The 30-year-old DJ of Korean descent will also stop by Thailand on 13 August and Indonesia for Sunny Side Up Fest on 11 and 12 August.

Limited presale tickets costs RM50 while the regular ones are priced at RM70. Tickets can be purchased via tokimonstakl.peatix.com. — TheHive.Asia