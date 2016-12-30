Todd Fisher imagines Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher together again

Ricky LaChance’s drawing recalls what Todd Fisher had said about the last hours of Reynolds’ life. — Picture via Twitter.com/tafishLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — Todd Fisher, the son of Debbie Reynolds and the brother of Carrie Fisher, has shared a touching tribute that imagines what mother and daughter might be up to right now.

The image, created by artist Ricky LaChance, shows the pair embracing while dressed as the characters that made them famous: Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars and Reynolds as Kathy Selden in Singin’ in the Rain.

They are both depicted gazing toward a light as Reynolds casts her umbrella to one side.

In the accompanying caption, Fisher wrote: “This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting.”

This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting pic.twitter.com/AeIVGaGl9k — Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 29, 2016

Carrie Fisher died on December 27 after suffering a fatal heart attack on a flight from London bound for Los Angeles. Reynolds died of a stroke the following day.

LaChance’s drawing recalls what Todd Fisher had said about the last hours of Reynolds’ life.

Before suffering a stroke, a grieving Reynolds was planning Carrie Fisher’s funeral with Todd Fisher, when she reportedly turned to her son and said, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.”

Todd Fisher later told ABC News that his mother had died of “heartache.”