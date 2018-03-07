Tiffany Haddish to star in new Tyler Perry movie

Haddish most recently starred in the comedy 'Girls Trip', which earned a Critics' Choice nomination this year. ― AFP picNEW YORK, March 7 — Tiffany Haddish, fresh off her appearance at the Oscars presenting with Maya Rudolph, has signed on to star alongside Tika Sumpter and Omari Hardwick in Tyler Perry's The List, Deadline reports.

In the works at Paramount Players, Perry has a writer, director, and producer role on The List. November 2, 2018 has been set as the release date.

The plot involves two sisters: Haddish, who gets released from prison, re-enters her sibling's life (Sumpter); the latter is forced to accept that she may be getting “catfished” by an online suitor whom she has never actually met.

Haddish most recently starred in the comedy Girls Trip, which earned a Critics' Choice nomination this year, and was the first-ever black female stand-up comic to host Saturday Night Live last November.

In further projects, Haddish will star opposite Tracy Morgan in the sitcom The Last OG" and alongside Kevin Hart in Night School.

She also will host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. — AFP-Relaxnews