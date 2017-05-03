Tickets for Harry Styles’ Singapore concert go on sale this Friday

The show is Styles’ second outing here, two years after he performed in One Direction to some 30,000 fans at the National Stadium on March 11, 2015. — Cover Media picSINGAPORE, May 3 — Harry Styles’ fans, take note: Tickets for the One Direction member’s first solo concert, to be held at The Star Theatre on Nov 23, will go on sale to the public this Friday (May 5).

In a press release yesterday, event organiser Live Nation Lushington Singapore announced that prices for the concert tickets will range from S$68 to S$168 (RM293 to RM725), not inclusive of booking fees.

They will be available online from www.apactix.com from 9am on Friday, while ticket sales via hotline and over-the-counter outlets at Indoor Stadium Box Office and SingPost outlets will start from 10am.

To prohibit ticket reselling and unauthorised use of tickets, each customer is limited to a maximum number of 4 tickets per transaction with multiple transactions disallowed, added the organiser.

The person who purchased the tickets must also be in attendance with his/her guest(s) at the show, and present valid identification documents that matches the name printed on the ticket upon entry.

Styles is set to release a self-titled debut solo album next month.

One Direction announced in late 2015 that the band would be taking a temporary hiatus for about 18 months, which has allowed several members to work on solo projects.

Besides his upcoming solo album, Styles will also be making his acting debut in the soon-to-be-released Christopher Nolan war flick, Dunkirk. — TODAY