Thrilled to death

The thrash metal band thrills the crowd at Stadium Negara last night.

KU‎ALA LUMPUR, May 5 — American thrash metal band Megadeth ‎thrilled a crowd of 3,500 at its maiden performance at Stadium Negara here yesterday.

After an opening act by local metalcore band Massacre Conspiracy, Megadeth — comprising frontman Dave Mustaine, guitarist Kiko Loureiro, bassist David Ellefson and drummer Dirk Verbeuren — took the stage at 9pm and opened with Hangar 18 from its 1990 album Rust In Peace.

Despite calls to ban the concert by PAS Youth, the concert went on as scheduled much to the delight of local metal fans.

N. Kavitha, 18, said it was a privilege to watch her favourite band perform.

“I was at their concert at O2 Arena in London in 2013 but nothing beats watching them here,” she said.

“This is the best day of my life as a fan of Megadeth,” said Noorzamni Ismail, 44. “It feels like I’m dreaming.”

The concert was organised by IME Malaysia.