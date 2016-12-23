Three-minute preview: Martin Scorsese’s epic ‘Silence’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Set in a time when public renouncements of faith, especially for clergy, could have enormous societal repurcussions, two priests are sent to the other side of the world on a search and rescue mission. Another clergyman has chosen non-belief — but why?

Who's in it and what's it about?

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge, The Social Network) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) play the two Portuguese priests destined for Japan in search of Father Ferreira (Liam Neeson, Schindler's List, Taken.)

Upon arrival they find life under persecution is not as glorious as they'd been told, and unwelcome priests — cultural invaders — are presented with an impossible choice.

Celebrated Japanese actors Tadanobu Asano (Zatôichi,) Shinya Tsukamoto (Tetsuo II,) and Yosuke Kubozuka (Go) are joined by Issey Ogata in bringing to life the land awaiting the Jesuit pair.

Who's behind it?

With an incredible 20 Academy Awards to his name, Martin Scorsese is one of the biggest active directors in film — it's been over 30 years since one of his films failed to gain at least a single Oscar nomination.

'Silence' has drawn a 96 per cent approval rating from 'Rotten Tomatoes.' — Reuters picWhen it comes to religious matters he's also known for directing The Last Temptation of Christ, and not long after started looking for ways to bring an adaptation of Shusaku Endo's 1966 novel Silence to screen.

A Catholic Christian himself, in writing Silence Endo drew on his reflections living as a religious minority in Japan and a racial minority in France, as well as several bouts of poor health.

Is it any good?

With reviews starting to break in early December, Silence is shaping up as one of the strongest films of the year, in terms of critical reception at least.

A 96 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes is drawn from an 8.3/10 average rating, with Metacritic's 83/100 aggregate score in aggreement.

A touch over 800 IMDb user reviews have the film at 7.6/100.

When's it out?

After a November premiere in the Catholic church's physical capital, Vatican City, and a December 13 screening at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, a limited, early release on December 23 beckons for US audiences.

For most audiences, Silence is a 2017 feature, opening on or in the week of January 6 in the USA, the UK and Ireland, and the Netherlands.

Among other releases, it arrives in Japan for January 21, in Russia from January 26, France on February 8, Australia and Singapore for February 16, and South Africa on April 21, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews