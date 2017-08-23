This ‘Sesame Street’ parody of ‘Despacito’ will make your day (VIDEO)

In a parody of ‘Despacito’, Ernie sings about his pal Rubber Duckie. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — Only Sesame Street has the magical ability to turn a racy song into an innocent one.

The latest skit by the popular children’s show features Ernie parodying the hit single with an ode to his pal Rubber Duckie: El Patito. (“That’s Spanish for rubber duckie!”)

In the kid-friendly music video, Ernie sings, “Rubber Duckie, it is a connection/It doesn’t have to be a tubby session, ya/Take my day from zero to eleven, ya.”

He breaks out in Spanish for the chorus: “Oh, el patito, es mi favorito/Donde quiera que vaya hace su sonido/El patito es tu buen amigo/El patito.”

The original music video featuring Daddy Yankee recently became the most-watched video on YouTube, as well as the first to hit three billion views.

The Bieber remix has been the No. 1 song in the US for 15 weeks running, and is just one week away from tying Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s One Sweet Day for the longest reign at the top spot.