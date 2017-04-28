This Malaysian-made children’s animated show will be on Netflix (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The next time you’re wondering what your kids might want to watch on Netflix, why not check out locally produced Hogie The Globehopper.

This animated series is the first Malaysian-made production to join Netflix’s extensive global catalogue, according to a report by The Star Online.

The series, which was created by Lil Critter Workshop and targets kids between four to six, revolves around Hogie, a curious Tree Frog and his good pals Bernie the Dragonfly and Lorna the Duck. Together they rescue a hot air balloon named Floaty that has crashed into their swamp before setting out on an adventure.

The four friends have fun travelling the world together, meeting children of different cultures, and experiencing what it is that makes us all special but still the same.

All 52-episodes (11 minutes each) of the series will run starting late this year here, in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South-East Asia.

According to the report, Hogie The Globehopper has also previously bagged the Best Planning Award at the Seoul Promotional Plan (SPP) 2015 Project Competition which is Asia’s largest international animation market event in South Korea.

‘Hogie the Globehopper’ follows Hogie the curious Tree Frog on his adventures around the world with his friends Bernie the Dragonfly and Lorna the Duck. — Picture via YouTube/Lil Critter Workshop