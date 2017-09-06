This is what happens when FedEx doesn’t believe you’re the real Madonna

Madonna shared her displeasure with her 1.77 million Twitter followers yesterday. — Reuters picLISBON, Sept 6 — We’ve all been there, ordered something online, only to be told by the courier service it’s been held up at customs.

But that’s us, ordinary folks.

So, you would think celebrities would catch a lucky break, right? Wrong — especially if your name is Madonna, apparently.

Yesterday, the singer shared a hilarious picture of herself looking disgruntled on Twitter with a message admonishing courier service FedEx for not believing she was the real Madonna and refusing to release a package to her.

“When you’ve been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package,” she captioned the picture, adding the hashtag “#b****please”.

When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease pic.twitter.com/UQdms69w49 — Madonna (@Madonna) September 5, 2017

It is unclear where the incident took place, but recent reports have claimed the 59-year-old singer has relocated to Lisbon so her 11-year-old son David can join Benfica’s youth academy.

Nonetheless, it didn’t take long for a FedEx employee to see the tweet and respond to the queen of pop asking her to DM her private details.

Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r — FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) September 5, 2017