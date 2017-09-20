This is not who I am: Ryan Phillippe breaks silence over alleged assault

A screengrab of Ryan Phillippe from ‘Shooter’ as shared by him on his official Twitter account. LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Following the domestic violence allegations revealed yesterday by ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, Ryan Phillippe has today broken his silence on the matter.

Phillippe took to Twitter to vehemently deny the allegations: “I am saddened and disgusted by the false allegations being circulated about me.

“At the time these allegations were initially made, I fully cooperated with law enforcement and a thorough investigation was conducted.

“As a man, raised by a woman, in a household where women’s rights, feminism and advocacy were very much at the forefront, I am sickened that my name can be found in any article where domestic violence of any kind is being alleged.

“I have been a public figure for almost 25 years and many untrue things have been said or written about me in the past. That is something you learn to accept if you choose a profession like mine,” he continued. “This time is different.

“Domestic violence is a very real and tragic issue faced by many women [in] the world over and should never be used to vengefully slander or as a play for monetary gain.

“This is wrong. This is not who I am. Every one of my accuser’s allegations are false.”

People also quoted a rep for Phillippe as saying: “As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated. Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused. The claims are false.”

Hewitt, a 21-year-old model, accused Phillippe of physically abusing her by throwing her down the stairs after an argument they had on July 4. She filed a civil lawsuit against him seeking US$1 million (RM4.2 million).

Phillippe was previously married to Reese Witherspoon with whom he shares two children. Since they split in 2006, he has dated several actresses and models.