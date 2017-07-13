‘This Is England’ team cues up ‘The Virtues’

Shane Meadows (left) and Stephen Graham (right) with Thomas Turgoose and Jo Hartley at the 2006 Rome Film Festival. — AFP picLONDON, July 13 — Shane Meadows, director of award-winning TV series This Is England and feature film Dead Man’s Shoes, is reuniting with TIE stars Stephen Graham and Helen Behan on four-episode homecoming tale The Virtues.

BAFTA nominated for his turn as charismatic skinhead Combo in the This Is England movie and three successive TV series, and a Screen Actors Guild award recipient as a member of the Boardwalk Empire ensemble, Stephen Graham is to star in the next four-parter from Shane Meadows.

“[The Virtues] takes the biblical, almost apocalyptic levels of revenge witnessed in Dead Man’s Shoes, along with the bittersweet humor from This Is England,” Meadows explained in a statement announcing the series.

Graham leads as Joseph, returning to Ireland where his troubled past awaits.

Fellow This is England series regular, Helen Behan, plays his estranged sister Anna.

Frank Laverty, who debuted with minor roles in a trio of Irish historical biopics in the mid to late 1990s — Neil Jordan’s Michael Collins, the adaptation of Frank McCourt’s Angela’s Ashes and John Boorman’s The General — plays Anna’s husband.

Meadows is working from a Jack Thorne script, the highly rated writer having previously worked on Skins and all three seasons of TIE, with the Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay drama Wonder out in November 2017 and an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s extremely well received The Sandman on its way.

Production company Warp Films — an offshoot of iconic music label Warp Records — previously got behind Meadows’ Dead Man’s Shoes, This Is England on film and TV, mockumentary Le Donk and Scor-zay-zee, and rock band doc Stone Roses: Made of Stone, as well as Thorne’s The Last Panthers. — AFP-Relaxnews