Thirty Seconds to Mars shares ‘Walk on Water’

Jared Leto, lead singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Thirty Seconds to Mars has shared their first new song in five years, Walk on Water.

Jared Leto’s band revealed in June that they have a new album on the way, although no other details were shared.

Walk on Water is the first song from that album and is accompanied by a lyric video featuring many of the band’s fans. Last month, the band asked fans across the US to submit home videos from the July Fourth festivities; 10,000 people submitted videos, and the resulting footage is strung together to offer a panorama of American scenes.

The track itself is a synth-rock song that the band is set to perform live on Sunday night at the MTV Video Music Awards. It will be included on the group’s fifth album, which follows the 2013 LP Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams. Date and title have yet to be revealed.

Watch Walk on Water here. — AFP-Relaxnews