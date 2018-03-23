Thirty Seconds to Mars reveals album title, track listing

LOS ANGELES, March 23 — US rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars has revealed that its next album will be titled America and feature appearances from Halsey and ASAP Rocky.
The announcement comes less than two weeks ahead of the album’s release, which is set for April 6.
In addition to announcing the title of the LP, the Jared Leto-led band provided a full track listing, which reveals collaborations with Zedd, ASAP Rocky and Halsey.
America track listing:
Walk On Water
Dangerous Night (produced by Zedd)
Rescue Me
One Track Mind feat. A$AP Rocky
Monolith
Love Is Madness feat. Halsey
Great Wide Open
Hail To The Victor
Dawn Will Rise
Remedy
Live Like A Dream
Rider
Thirty Seconds to Mars is currently in the midst of its Monolith tour, with dates this month and next in the UK and Portugal. They’ll then set out on a North American tour leg that starts June 6, playing shows through July 22 before appearing at their own Camp Mars festival in Malibu on August 11 and 12.
The band recently recorded a documentary called A Day in the Life in America intended to capture a single day of American life; that project is also expected out in 2018.
A marketing campaign in support of the album will see themed lists, all making reference to life in America, showing up on billboards in international cities. At america.thirtysecondstomars.com, fans can make their own cover art using the template. — AFP-Relaxnews