Thirty Seconds to Mars reveals album title, track listing

Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto and Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars at the 56th Grammy Awards at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, on January 26, 2014. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 23 — US rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars has revealed that its next album will be titled America and feature appearances from Halsey and ASAP Rocky.

The announcement comes less than two weeks ahead of the album’s release, which is set for April 6.

In addition to announcing the title of the LP, the Jared Leto-led band provided a full track listing, which reveals collaborations with Zedd, ASAP Rocky and Halsey.

America track listing:

Walk On Water

Dangerous Night (produced by Zedd)

Rescue Me

One Track Mind feat. A$AP Rocky

Monolith

Love Is Madness feat. Halsey

Great Wide Open

Hail To The Victor

Dawn Will Rise

Remedy

Live Like A Dream

Rider

Thirty Seconds to Mars is currently in the midst of its Monolith tour, with dates this month and next in the UK and Portugal. They’ll then set out on a North American tour leg that starts June 6, playing shows through July 22 before appearing at their own Camp Mars festival in Malibu on August 11 and 12.

The band recently recorded a documentary called A Day in the Life in America intended to capture a single day of American life; that project is also expected out in 2018.

A marketing campaign in support of the album will see themed lists, all making reference to life in America, showing up on billboards in international cities. At america.thirtysecondstomars.com, fans can make their own cover art using the template. — AFP-Relaxnews