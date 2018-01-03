Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Third ‘Cloverfield’ movie bumped to April 2018

Wednesday January 3, 2018
10:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Global internet traffic mostly came from mobile devices in 2017The Edit: Global internet traffic mostly came from mobile devices in 2017

Fuel prices increase slightly from midnight onwardsFuel prices increase slightly from midnight onwards

Liverpool star Salah favourite to complete awards hat-trickLiverpool star Salah favourite to complete awards hat-trick

The Edit: More than half of Norway’s new cars now electricThe Edit: More than half of Norway’s new cars now electric

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

‘10 Cloverfield Lane’ proved to be a box office success.‘10 Cloverfield Lane’ proved to be a box office success.LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — The next film in an unfurling Cloverfield franchise has shifted from February to April, when it will arrive shortly after horror genre X-Men movie The New Mutants.

God Particle, the third Cloverfield movie, avoids a head-to-head with supernatural horror and fictional biopic Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built by moving from February 2 to April 20, 2018, a week after horror-angled X-Men movie The New Mutants and the same day as Dwayne Johnson action adventure Rampage.

Expected to receive a new title before release, and now being referred to as the Untitled Cloverfield Movie, the cast list of God Particle includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw (A Wrinkle in Time), Daniel Bruhl (Captain America: Civil War), Chris O’Dowd (The IT Crowd, Thor: The Dark World), Ziyi Zhang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), David Oyelowo (Star Wars: Rebels) and Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy 2).

Like 2008’s Cloverfield and 2016’s related successor 10 Cloverfield Lane, this third franchise entry is helmed by a relatively unknown director, in this case Julius Onahn, whose feature-length debut came through 2015 crime thriller The Girl Is in Trouble after he made around a dozen short films.

Where Cloverfield followed a group of friends struggling to survive the impact of an enormous, city-razing monster and 10 Cloverfield Lane holed up with the three inhabitants of a fallout shelter, God Particle (or whatever it’s to become) is thought to track the scramble aboard a space station when a science experiment unfortunately erases the planet Earth.

Produced through J. J. Abrams’ company Bad Robot, the untitled Cloverfield Movie was written by Doug Jung (Star Trek: Beyond) and Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street, Shimmer Lake).

Cloverfield amassed US$170 million (RM683 million) at the worldwide box office on a production budget of US$25 million , with 10 Cloverfield Lane racking up US$110 million on US$15 million. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline