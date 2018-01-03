Third ‘Cloverfield’ movie bumped to April 2018

‘10 Cloverfield Lane’ proved to be a box office success.LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — The next film in an unfurling Cloverfield franchise has shifted from February to April, when it will arrive shortly after horror genre X-Men movie The New Mutants.

God Particle, the third Cloverfield movie, avoids a head-to-head with supernatural horror and fictional biopic Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built by moving from February 2 to April 20, 2018, a week after horror-angled X-Men movie The New Mutants and the same day as Dwayne Johnson action adventure Rampage.

Expected to receive a new title before release, and now being referred to as the Untitled Cloverfield Movie, the cast list of God Particle includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw (A Wrinkle in Time), Daniel Bruhl (Captain America: Civil War), Chris O’Dowd (The IT Crowd, Thor: The Dark World), Ziyi Zhang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), David Oyelowo (Star Wars: Rebels) and Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy 2).

Like 2008’s Cloverfield and 2016’s related successor 10 Cloverfield Lane, this third franchise entry is helmed by a relatively unknown director, in this case Julius Onahn, whose feature-length debut came through 2015 crime thriller The Girl Is in Trouble after he made around a dozen short films.

Where Cloverfield followed a group of friends struggling to survive the impact of an enormous, city-razing monster and 10 Cloverfield Lane holed up with the three inhabitants of a fallout shelter, God Particle (or whatever it’s to become) is thought to track the scramble aboard a space station when a science experiment unfortunately erases the planet Earth.

Produced through J. J. Abrams’ company Bad Robot, the untitled Cloverfield Movie was written by Doug Jung (Star Trek: Beyond) and Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street, Shimmer Lake).

Cloverfield amassed US$170 million (RM683 million) at the worldwide box office on a production budget of US$25 million , with 10 Cloverfield Lane racking up US$110 million on US$15 million. — AFP-Relaxnews