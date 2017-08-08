Things take a terrifying turn for Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Mother!’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 ― Paramount Pictures has released the first full trailer for its upcoming psychological horror-thriller Mother!, that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

In the film, J.Law and Bardem play a couple living in an isolated home whose lives are interrupted by visitors. Joining them in the film are Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), Mother!, is a riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.”

Mother! is set for release on September 15.

A screengrab from upcoming psychological horror-thriller ‘Mother!’ that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem among others.