Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Overcast

Showbiz

Things take a terrifying turn for Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Mother!’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday August 8, 2017
01:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Sign language orangutan dies at 39The Edit: Sign language orangutan dies at 39

The Edit: Nap cafes dream come true for overworked urbanitesThe Edit: Nap cafes dream come true for overworked urbanites

Without a real challenger, Japan’s sinking Abe easily stays afloatWithout a real challenger, Japan’s sinking Abe easily stays afloat

The Edit: Study rewrites Neanderthal historyThe Edit: Study rewrites Neanderthal history

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 ― Paramount Pictures has released the first full trailer for its upcoming psychological horror-thriller Mother!, that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

In the film, J.Law and Bardem play a couple living in an isolated home whose lives are interrupted by visitors. Joining them in the film are Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), Mother!, is a riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.”

Mother! is set for release on September 15.

A screengrab from upcoming psychological horror-thriller ‘Mother!’ that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem among others. A screengrab from upcoming psychological horror-thriller ‘Mother!’ that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem among others.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline