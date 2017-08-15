There’s still hope yet for Bruno Mars KL concert tickets!

All 12,000 tickets for Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour Live in Kuala Lumpur on May 9, 2018 were all sold out in less than an hour yesterday. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — It’s like the Ed Sheeran situation all over again, only this time — it’s Bruno Mars.

Well, not that we didn’t expect it, but as many of you already know, tickets for the highly anticipated Bruno Mars concert in Malaysia next year is all sold out!

But maybe your luck hasn’t completely run out yet because the event organiser PR Worldwide has announced that they may add on additional tickets for sale after consulting with Bruno Mars’ production team — so fingers crossed!

“We thank all fans for your support and sincerely apologise to fans who have not been able to secure tickets,” read a statement posted on the organiser’s Facebook.

“Please stay tuned to www.prworldwidelive.com for any announcement related to additional capacity that we may offer for sale after consulting with the artiste production team. This will be announced via our website and official Facebook page only.”

Tickets to the Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour Live in Kuala Lumpur went on sale yesterday, August 14, 2017 at 10am via prworldwidelive.com and myticket.asia.

The 12,000 tickets which range between RM398 to RM888 — were all sold out in less than an hour.

The organiser also advised against fans from buying tickets through unauthorised resellers as they will be voided and holders will be denied access to the venue.

“Please be advised that no [extra] tickets have been issued for this concert, therefore, any ticket that is put on sale on the secondary market are not valid tickets.”

Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour Live in Kuala Lumpur will take place on May 9, 2018 at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. — TheHive.Asia